NYC rated best city to spend Halloween

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The night of candy, costumes, horror films, haunted houses, parties, and more is just around the corner. Halloween is filled with spooky and fun ways to celebrate, but all of the activities have a cost.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, the average United States household is expected to spend $102.74 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes. Collectively, that’s about $10.1 billion across the US.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities to help individuals decide the best place to spend the holiday without scaring their wallets. The study’s key metrics focused on 21 different areas ranging from the number of costume stores in the area to the average price per Halloween party ticket to potential trick-or-treat stops.

The study revealed that New York City was the best city to spend Halloween in the United States with a score of 68.09%. Los Angeles, California followed in second with a score of 62.08%, and Las Vegas, Nevada came in third with a score of 61.89%. The three cities that were ranked at the bottom of the list were Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama. The rest of the rankings are listed in the chart below.

Overall Rank City Total Score Trick-or-Treater-Friendliness Halloween Fun Halloween Weather 1 New York, NY 68.09 2 4 72 2 Los Angeles, CA 62.08 20 5 9 3 Las Vegas, NV 61.89 50 2 9 4 Miami, FL 61.27 9 8 56 5 San Francisco, CA 60.89 7 23 31 6 Boston, MA 60.17 6 44 53 7 San Diego, CA 59.67 44 3 28 8 Santa Ana, CA 59.64 3 74 27 9 San Jose, CA 59.44 10 13 36 10 Orlando, FL 58.95 87 1 32 11 Anaheim, CA 58.77 13 25 30 12 Hialeah, FL 58.71 4 78 35 13 Laredo, TX 58.59 5 97 26 14 Jersey City, NJ 57.91 1 92 78 15 Gilbert, AZ 55.97 12 53 17 16 Long Beach, CA 54.49 14 50 17 17 Chicago, IL 54.32 16 17 76 18 Irvine, CA 54.14 11 84 9 19 Chula Vista, CA 53.85 27 35 9 20 Denver, CO 53.02 36 30 4 21 El Paso, TX 53.00 23 46 9 22 Sacramento, CA 52.82 41 11 58 23 Minneapolis, MN 52.79 25 28 63 24 Tampa, FL 52.70 61 9 42 25 Fremont, CA 52.29 17 75 36 26 St. Paul, MN 51.84 19 66 63 27 Colorado Springs, CO 51.67 57 36 1 28 Portland, OR 51.13 37 20 66 29 San Antonio, TX 51.11 63 10 44 30 Fresno, CA 50.46 38 58 7 31 Reno, NV 50.45 56 16 55 32 Austin, TX 50.43 55 19 48 33 Seattle, WA 50.37 22 31 89 34 Philadelphia, PA 50.14 15 62 67 35 Newark, NJ 50.12 8 100 85 36 Plano, TX 50.11 21 89 51 37 Buffalo, NY 50.11 24 42 72 38 North Las Vegas, NV 50.11 35 98 9 39 Madison, WI 50.00 26 80 51 40 Honolulu, HI 49.99 60 22 42 41 Chandler, AZ 49.85 32 73 28 42 Oakland, CA 49.72 30 68 36 43 Cincinnati, OH 49.55 62 6 91 44 Riverside, CA 49.50 54 38 17 45 Omaha, NE 49.30 33 57 48 46 Garland, TX 48.99 29 88 39 47 Irving, TX 48.93 31 90 39 48 Mesa, AZ 48.89 43 63 17 49 Lincoln, NE 48.83 28 91 54 50 Tucson, AZ 48.82 84 14 2 51 Bakersfield, CA 48.74 66 26 17 52 Fort Worth, TX 48.51 45 60 39 53 Arlington, TX 48.45 40 69 45 54 Washington, DC 48.16 18 71 97 55 Scottsdale, AZ 48.09 82 12 17 56 Houston, TX 47.96 70 29 3 57 Dallas, TX 47.60 59 32 45 58 Aurora, CO 46.98 46 93 4 59 Pittsburgh, PA 46.58 52 27 80 60 Glendale, AZ 46.47 53 72 17 61 Raleigh, NC 46.23 42 55 71 62 Virginia Beach, VA 46.19 49 37 69 63 Phoenix, AZ 45.98 65 49 9 64 Boise, ID 45.90 39 86 59 65 Henderson, NV 45.22 48 96 17 66 Milwaukee, WI 44.47 34 81 92 67 Lexington-Fayette, KY 44.30 51 45 94 68 Corpus Christi, TX 44.02 68 82 16 69 St. Petersburg, FL 43.88 80 43 33 70 San Bernardino, CA 43.73 77 76 17 71 Indianapolis, IN 43.50 78 24 83 72 Oklahoma City, OK 43.42 74 40 57 73 New Orleans, LA 43.15 83 18 77 74 Columbus, OH 42.88 47 67 96 75 Louisville, KY 42.48 79 21 99 76 Charlotte, NC 42.13 69 41 79 77 Wichita, KS 41.85 86 47 45 78 Fort Wayne, IN 41.83 58 70 87 79 Stockton, CA 41.19 71 79 62 80 Jacksonville, FL 41.07 89 51 33 81 Albuquerque, NM 40.99 96 33 6 82 Cleveland, OH 40.74 73 39 90 82 Toledo, OH 40.74 64 83 80 84 St. Louis, MO 40.66 97 15 50 85 Baltimore, MD 40.21 75 59 80 86 Lubbock, TX 39.91 92 87 7 87 Tulsa, OK 39.77 90 56 60 88 Norfolk, VA 39.26 72 77 84 89 Atlanta, GA 38.84 98 7 75 90 Greensboro, NC 38.50 81 54 93 91 Durham, NC 38.13 67 94 74 92 Kansas City, MO 37.47 93 65 60 93 Chesapeake, VA 36.69 88 85 70 94 Anchorage, AK 36.21 85 95 68 95 Nashville, TN 35.85 91 52 100 96 Detroit, MI 35.65 94 48 98 97 Baton Rouge, LA 35.30 95 61 86 98 Winston-Salem, NC 34.47 76 99 95 99 Memphis, TN 31.10 99 64 65 100 Birmingham, AL 30.43 100 34 88

Another WalletHub study analyzed Halloween from all angles and revealed several facts about the holiday. According to WalletHub, 66% of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, and 79% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.

They also discovered that 82% of Americans are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season, despite the pandemic. More of the fun facts about the spooky holiday can be found on the WalletHub website.