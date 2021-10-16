NY heir Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19 after life sentence

Robert Durst in his wheelchair spins in place as he looks at people in the courtroom as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman’s killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin says he doesn’t know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details. The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.” Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

