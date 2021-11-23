NH 5-year-old boy died from violence, neglect: autopsy

Elijah Lewis in May 2020. (Credit: Handout via New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A 5-year-old New Hampshire boy whose body was found in Massachusetts died from “violence and neglect,” authorities said Monday.

Elijah Lewis had fentanyl in his system, facial and scalp injuries, and malnourishment and pressure ulcers, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The boy’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf, 30, remain held without bail on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment, authorities said.

They pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges related to the case.

Dauphinais and Stapf were arrested in the Bronx on Oct. 17 after New Hampshire’s Division for Children Youth and Families notified police days prior that Elijah was missing.

Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The attorney general’s office initially said the boy was last seen several months ago, but they later said he went missing in September.

Elijah’s remains were found in the woods of Abington, MA last month, officials said.

Danielle Dauphinais (left) and Joseph Stapf (right) were arrested in connection to the disappearance of a New Hampshire boy (Merrimack Police Department)

Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).