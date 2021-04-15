Nadler, Jones among Dems introducing bill that would expand Supreme Court to 13 justices

NEW YORK — Two New Yorkers are among those in Washington introducing a bill that would expand the Supreme Court to sit 13 justices.

Reps. Mondaire Jones and Jerrold Nadler of New York, along with Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and activists will announce the introduction of the bill Thursday afternoon at a press conference in front of the Supreme Court in Wahsington.

“The bill will restore balance to the Supreme Court as part of critically necessary democracy reform,” said spokespersons for the members of Congress in a statement. “Members cite historical precedent for expanding the Supreme Court; Congress has adjusted the size of the Court seven times throughout its history.”

President Donald Trump was able to fill three seats on the Supreme Court with Neil Gorsuch and then, controversially, Brett Kavanugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Jones serves Westchester and Rockland Counties, while Nadler serves the Upper West Side down to Battery Park.