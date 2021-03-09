Michelle Obama among 2021 inductees to National Women’s Hall of Fame

FILE – This May 11, 2019 file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama during “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” in Atlanta. The Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday that the former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The NWHF said it will host an in-person induction ceremony on Oct. 2 in its new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building. The Hall it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York and will plan to ensure the safety of the event for all attendees.

Ticket sales will open in April or May once safety plans are finalized. A virtual streaming of the ceremony will be free to the public.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

