Michelle Obama among 2021 inductees to National Women’s Hall of Fame

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The NWHF said it will host an in-person induction ceremony on Oct. 2 in its new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building. The Hall it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York and will plan to ensure the safety of the event for all attendees.

Ticket sales will open in April or May once safety plans are finalized. A virtual streaming of the ceremony will be free to the public.

