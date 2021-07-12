Chicago rapper fatally shot outside jail had up to 64 bullet wounds

CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper who was just released from jail was killed after he suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds in an apparent ambush attack Saturday.

Londre Sylvester, 31, had just been released from Cook County Jail in Chicago after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” according to a police report.

The bullet wounds struck his head and other parts of his body, police said.

Sylvester was a local rapper, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalized in good condition, police said. A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled. The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.