Watch: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse lights up NYC sky

NEW YORK — At approximately 5:21 am on Thursday morning, June 10th as the sun rose over the horizon, a solar eclipse began. It will cover the skies in Central New York from approximately 5:21 am to 6:35 am.

Watch our earlier livestream of the solar eclipse below:

During this eclipse, the moon covered over 3/4th’s of the Sun!

The annular phase of this solar eclipse, where most of the sun will be covered by the moon, was visible from parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. New York City saw the partial eclipse, which was also visible in areas of Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The maximum of this eclipse (when the moon is closest to the center of the sun), occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in New York.