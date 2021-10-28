Lifeguards carry 95-year-old woman to beach every day during her vacation

Every day for one week, lifeguards with the Orange Beach Surf Rescue helped get 95-year-old Dottie Schneider to the beach (Orange Beach Surf Rescue)

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Lifeguards at an Alabama beach went above and beyond to make sure a 95-year-old woman enjoyed her vacation.

Dottie Schneider and her family visited Orange Beach in Alabama, however she was unable to walk through the sand on her own.

That’s when lifeguards at the beach stepped in.

Every day for one week, lifeguards met with Schneider and her family to help assist the 95-year-old to her beach chair and later escort her back to the condo.

“Lifeguards are public servants and we could not be happier to help provide this service,” the Orange Beach Surf Rescue said in a Facebook post with pictures of her with several lifeguards.

Her family thanked the lifeguards by giving a fridge full of food at the end of the week, according to the organization.