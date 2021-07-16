Legal gun sales skyrocket amid uptick in gun violence

NEW YORK — There have been more than 800 shootings in New York City this year. That’s an increase of almost 25% from the same time last year.

According to the NYPD, the city has already had more shootings so far this year than all of 2019.

During all this, legal gun sales are skyrocketing, but why?

Dr. Garen Wintemute, who leads the prevention and research program at the University of California-Davis, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to explain why there appears to be an uptick in legal gun sales amid the uptick in gun violence.