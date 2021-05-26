Lawsuit dismissed in death of woman buried in beach sand

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A lawsuit has been dismissed surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor in 2017.

The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim’s mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal with prejudice.

It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

A 2019 suit says town workers’ negligence caused 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor of Plano, Texas, to be trapped.

The lawsuit alleged that workers didn’t investigate whether anyone was on the beach before driving a tractor over her.

