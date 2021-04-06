Krispy Kreme debuts 2 new Oreo doughnuts for limited time

Krispy Kreme created two new Krispy Kreme Oreo-glazed flavors (Krispy Kreme)

NEW YORK — Krispy Kreme debuted a new flavor that’s sure to get OREO fans talking.

The doughnut company announced two limited-edition flavors have been added to its menu: 

  • The Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut: The Original Glazed Doughnut covered in OREO Cookie Glaze, is filled with cookies and “Kreme,” and topped with an icing drizzle and OREO pieces. 
  • The OREO Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut: An OREO Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with cookies and “Kreme” filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and finished with an OREO Cookie wafer. 

The two new flavors are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations until April 18.

Those interested in the ultimate Oreo experience can also purchase the “Oreo Lover’s Dozen,” which  contains 4 OREO Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 OREO Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a sweet incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of the year.

Running through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company said. 

