‘Jubilant’ scene outside Minneapolis courthouse after Chauvin found guilty on all counts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — There was a jubilant scene outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Some were even surprised at Chauvin being convicted on all three charges. They were expecting the lesser charges, if any, to be a guilty verdict.

A city that erupted in protest and some violence last summer after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, killing him, turned to marching for continued justice in other cases of police violence after the verdict.

People began to gather around the courthouse early in the day Tuesday. Many of them had been expecting longer deliberations, with the jurors told to prepare for an eventual lengthy deliberation.

Protesters chanted “Who’s streets? Our streets” and other slogans as they marched following the verdict.

Many didn’t break into smiles upon hearing the news, but into tears with heavy exhalation.

Schools will return to remote learning beginning Wednesday for an undetermined period of time. With many businesses boarded up in preparation for the verdict, it is not certain when they will get back to work.