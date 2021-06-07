Jeff Bezos, brother to travel to space July 20

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK — Jeff Bezos is going to space!

The Amazon founder announced Monday he and his brother, Mark Bezos, will venture out to space on July 20.

The Bezos brother will join an auction winner on New Shepard’s first human flight launched by his company Blue Origin.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in video posted on Instagram. “The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

Bezos said on Instagram he had dreamed of traveling to space since he was five. Now, his dream will become a reality.

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.

Auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.