IRS delays tax deadline for Texans, others impacted by deadly winter storms to June

The Internal Revenue Service has extended the tax filing and payment deadline for all Texans impacted by last week’s winter storms and the lingering energy and water issues.

In a statement posted to their website , the IRS says their decision to extend the deadline for Texans to June 15, 2021 came after the disaster declaration issued by FEMA.

The extension applies to individuals, households and businesses living or doing business in any of Texas’ 254 counties. It will also apply to taxpayers and businesses operating in other counties in nearby states that are included in the disaster declarations issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The extension includes personal tax returns normally due April 15, business tax returns normally due on March 15, and other tax filing and payment deadlines until June 15.

The IRS has information about claiming disaster-related losses on federal income tax returns on their website .

The IRS was already running behind this year. Earlier this year they announced they wouldn’t begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns until Feb. 12. This is more than two weeks later than last year. The agency said they needed more time to program its systems to reflect new tax rules.

Last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS delayed everyone’s tax deadline to July 15, 2020. No nationwide delay has been issued for 2021.