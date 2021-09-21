Immigration lawyer talks Haitian migrant crisis, offers help

Protests are coming amid a mass effort to deport thousands of Haitian migrants from the U.S. border.

The numbers surging this week — as many as 14,000 people gathered in the Texas town of Del Rio.

While the Department of Homeland Security is defending the repatriation flights, it says it is looking into these troubling images of border patrol agents on horseback with what looks like whips gathering the migrants.

Immigration lawyer and Haitian-American Marie Pereira discussed her thoughts on the images circulating and what needs to be done.