Immigration lawyer talks Haitian migrant crisis, offers help

National News

by: , Hazel Sanchez,

Posted: / Updated:

Protests are coming amid a mass effort to deport thousands of Haitian migrants from the U.S. border.

The numbers surging this week — as many as 14,000 people gathered in the Texas town of Del Rio.

While the Department of Homeland Security is defending the repatriation flights, it says it is looking into these troubling images of border patrol agents on horseback with what looks like whips gathering the migrants.

Immigration lawyer and Haitian-American Marie Pereira discussed her thoughts on the images circulating and what needs to be done.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

COVID in NYC schools: Education committee chair talks new quarantine policy

Immigration lawyer talks Haitian migrant crisis, offers help

Fighting food insecurity with No Kid Hungry

'The Wonder Years': Actress Milan Ray talks show reboot

Why it's better to keep the cameras on during a virtual meeting

Crossroads Theatre Company kicks off new season of performances

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss