How to protect your child from identity theft

There has been plenty of talk about identity theft as hackers and other scammers are out there trying to steal people’s identities.

But what about your children?

Scammers — maybe even people you know — are out there, after their information.

If they get a hold of a child’s important information, they could have big credit problems before they even know what credit is.

How can you protect them?

Robert Siciliano of “Protect Now LLC” is a 30-year veteran of the Identity Security Business and explained how common it is for a child’s identity to be stolen and what can be done to protect them.

Avoid child ID theft:

Guard social security number: Do not give out a child’s SS number unless it’s really necessary (ex: insurance, government agencies)

Protect ID at home

Use protection service: Get identity theft protection for themselves and their child.

Freeze child’s credit: Available through the three major credit bureaus, it locks down a child’s credit so that new lines of credit cannot be opened up if hacked.