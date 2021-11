Maximizing your money is easier said than done, especially with inflation on the rise and the holidays right around the corner.

There are some ways to get creative with your cash — not only to maximize on your 2021 tax returns, but to make your money grow.

Investor, personal finance manager and author of “Preparing to Manage Millions” Marcus Howard shared some of his money-making moves in 401K and Roth IRA contributions, retirement plans and investments.