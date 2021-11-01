How groups are working to decrease domestic violence incidents

Domestic Violence Awareness Month may be over, but the problem doesn’t just go away.

Domestic violence incidents tend to increase during the holidays.

Each year, more than 10 million women and men are physically abused by an intimate partner. That’s about 20 people every minute.

Domestic Violence survivor Kumarie Francis and Safe Horizon Senior Director Shanequa Anne Holiday spoke with PIX11 News as they remain on the front lines to bring these numbers down.

If you or anyone you know needs help getting out of an abusive relationship, reach out to Safe Horizon at 1-800-621-HOPE or 1-800-621-4673.