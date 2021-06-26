ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a fatal hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday morning.

Officials with AFR reported at least four people died in the crash just west of a CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave. One person was in critical condition, officials said.

The balloon hit power lines, and PNM officials confirmed over 13,000 customers were without power.

Central and Unser were blocked off to vehicle traffic as a result of the crash. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

