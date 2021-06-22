NEW YORK — Ahead of the July 4 weekend, the American Automobile Association (AAA) projected nearly 48 million Americans to take a holiday trip, bringing volumes back to pre-pandemic levels.

The AAA anticipates the July 1 to 5 to be the second-highest July 4 travel volume on record at 47.7 million people, just behind 2019’s 48.9 million travelers.

Of those traveling, AAA expects road trips to dominate, with about 91% of all travelers, or 43.6 million people, hitting the road to get to their destination — the highest on record.

“Pent up desire is motivating the vast majority of holiday travelers to hit the road,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “The immediacy and convenience of driving far outweigh the obstacle of high gas prices for travel-starved Americans.”

About 3.5 million travelers are expected to travel by plane.

Nationally, New York City is one of the top ten destinations for travelers. Orlando, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Maui, Hawaii are also on that list.

As road trips are expected to hit record numbers, it’s no surprise car rentals have jumped about 86% and available vehicles remain scarce.

AAA also reminded those hitting the road to plan their route in advance and have their vehicle serviced to avoid a breakdown or any other inconvenience.