Harry and Meghan will not return as ‘working members’ of royal family, Buckingham Palace says

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON — Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, and it was agreed at the time that the situation would be reviewed after a year.

The palace said Friday “that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.“

It said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups would revert to Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple now live in California and are expecting their second child.