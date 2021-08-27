Haiti earthquake 2 weeks later: Relief efforts continue

by: , , Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Saturday marks two weeks since a devastating earthquake struck Haiti.

It has killed at least 2,200 people and hundreds more are still missing.

More than 12,000 people have also been injured and nearly 53,000 buildings have been destroyed. 

Getting aid to those who need it has not been an easy task.

Garry Pierre-Pierre, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and founder of Haitian Times spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what has changed in the last two weeks and how the relief efforts have evolved. 

