George Floyd’s 4-year-old grandniece shot early on New Year’s Day: sources

FILE- A button that reads “I can’t breathe,” adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas’ governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

HOUSTON — George Floyd’s grandniece was shot while inside an apartment on New Year’s Day, a friend of the family told The Houston Chronicle.

A suspect, or multiple suspects, fired multiple shots into the Houston apartment about 2:55 a.m. Saturday, the Houston Police Department said. Four adults and two children were inside the home, but only one — a four-year-old girl — was hit.

The Houston Police Department did not release the girl’s identity, but the Houston Chronicle said a friend of Floyd’s family confirmed the connection and said the girl, who was shot in the torso, was recovering “by God’s grace.”

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner provided an update on the case Tuesday, saying that the investigation was still ongoing.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident,” Finner wrote. “I ask [that] the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery.”

Finner did not elaborate on how long units waited to respond to the incident, but said an internal investigation was launched.