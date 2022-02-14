NEW YORK (PIX11) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

GasBuddy Chief Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to explain why prices at the pump are so high.

De Haan said the recent spike can be traced to the Russia and Ukraine conflict and explained why. He also warned that due to multiple factors, we could see gas rise at the pump to $4 per gallon in the next few months.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

Looking at our area, the average price in New York is $3.66 per gallon, while the New Jersey average is $3.56.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.