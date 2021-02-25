Gambino crime family’s elder Gotti, Peter, dies in prison

The brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter has told The Associated Press.

The 81-year-old Peter Gotti died Thursday of natural causes while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina.

Gotti was sentenced to a 25-year term for his conviction in 2003 on racketeering and other charges alleging he took charge of the Gambinos after his brother was locked up.

A former mobster and close confidant of John Gotti said Peter’s kindness got in the way of leading the crime family.

