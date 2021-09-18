Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie called off for night

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have called off the search Saturday for the man identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Long Island woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

North Port police said they were calling off the search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve Saturday evening due to darkness. Efforts will resume Sunday morning.

Nothing has been found, according to authorities.

A family attorney confirmed Friday night that Laundrie’s location is currently unknown. His family previously said he was last seen Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap

Laundrie is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and trimmed facial hair.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, but is not wanted for a crime, and police are now working multiple missing person investigations.

Laundrie’s family earlier told officers that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police said the conversation Friday evening was the first time they’d spoken with the Laundries in detail about the case, and that the meeting came at the family’s request. An attorney for the family called FBI investigators and said they wanted to talk about Laundrie’s disappearance, police said.

Laundrie and Petito, 22, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.