Ford issues safety compliance recall for 79K vehicles in U.S. for windshield adhesion issue

Ford Motor Company has issued a safety compliance recall for 79,017 vehicles in the United States for windshield adhesion.

Ford says the affected vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards; the front windshields are inadequately bonded to the vehicle body structure. Ford says in the event of a crash, the windshield may not adequately stay in place, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall affects 79,017 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico, including:

• 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021.

• 2020-21 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition. Owner notifications will begin the week of April 6. Dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield using standard service procedures.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C06.

Additionally, Ford issued a safety recall for select 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines for labels with incorrect payload information

Affected vehicles display overstated payload capacity values on the tire and loading information label, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification label, and overstated weight values on the truck camper loading documentation.

Ford says if the vehicles are loaded to the payload stated on the tire and loading information label, they may exceed the gross vehicle weight rating or gross axle weight rating. This may result in tire loading beyond rated capacity, suspension overload and increased stopping distance, which could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 9,979 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 1,750 in Canada. They were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from May 13, 2019 to, Sept. 19, 2020. Ford says is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Owner notifications will begin the week of March 22. Dealers will replace the tire and loading information label, safety certification label and, if needed, the truck camper loading document. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S06.

This article was written by WXYZ.