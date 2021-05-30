HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said Sunday.

Gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, according to multiple news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, a police official said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Two people died at the scene. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.