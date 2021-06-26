Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Florida, on June 25, 2021, after the building partially collapsed a day earlier. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium in South Florida, hampering rescue efforts, officials said Saturday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the flames are deep in the wreckage and firefighters have not been able to find their source. She said 159 people remain unaccounted for — unchanged from Friday’s count that includes an additional four deaths.

A 2018 engineering report said the oceanfront condominium building had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls.