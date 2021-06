Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in front of photos of some of the missing people that he put on a fence, near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Four additional bodies were recovered from the rubble of a Florida building collapse, bringing the death toll to 16 nearly a week after the 12-story high-rise crumbled to the ground, fire officials told the families of nearly 150 people who remained missing on Wednesday.

