Five shows to binge in March

TUCSON, Ariz.— Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

PUNKY BREWSTER



Premise: In this reboot of the beloved 1980s sitcom, a former foster child — now a foster mom — looks for a new path in life following a divorce.

Stars: Soleil Moon Frye, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, Quinn Copeland, Freddie Prinze Jr., Cherie Johnson.

Service: Peacock.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Moon Frye remains as effervescent as she was in her youth, slipping back into her role with ease. The show has a harder edge than “Fuller House,” taking on real-life issues such as gender identity, abandonment and mental health head-on. The series was set to launch Feb. 25.

CITY ON A HILL



Premise: Boston police detectives and prosecutors navigate the city’s corrupt political infrastructure to eke out justice on the streets.

Stars: Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Amanda Clayton, Jonathan Tucker.

Service: Showtime.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Grizzled and world-weary, Bacon is the nucleus of the fierce and brutal maelstrom. There are tons of cop shows out there, but few cut to the bone of the fragility of our justice system with the ferocity of this drama. Season 2 premieres March 28.

ALLEN V. FARROW



Premise: Former Tucsonan Kirby Dick teams with Amy Ziering to sort through the mess of accusations and interpersonal drama that led to the destruction of the marriage and reputations of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow.

Stars: Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Unveiling a truckload of uncomfortable secrets and insight in a series of interviews with the Farrows — Allen and his wife declined to participate — the series crafts the portrait of fame and privilege run amok. The heartbreaking and devastating revelations cut through Allen’s finely-crafted PR image to strike at buried truths. The four-part series launched Feb. 21 and wraps up March 14.

SUPERVILLIAN: THE MAKING OF TAKESHI 6IX9INE



Premise: A profile of controversial and troubled rapper Takeshi 6ix9ine, who parlayed social media fame to shoot to the top of the charts before being buried in legal troubles.

Stars: Takeshi 6ix9ine, Sara Molina.

Service: Showtime.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Pragmatic and clear storytelling paints a portrait of Takeshi 6ix9ine as a loose cannon who shoots his way to the top with ruthless abandon, willfully embracing the persona of a bad guy without care of the costs of success. What emerges is a haunting commentary on our self-obsessed times. The three-part series launched Feb. 21 and ends March 7.

THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF OSCAR PISTORIUS



Premise: A documentary probe into the rise and fall of the double-aputee Paralympic superstar known as the Blade Runner, who was convicted in the killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Stars: Oscar Pistorius.

Service: ESPN+.

Why it’s impossible to stop watching: Part of ESPN’s glorious “30 for 30” documentary campaign, the four-part series sorts through the media exposure to get to the heart of a twisted and tragic story of a fallen hero and an innocent life lost. The series launched in September.

