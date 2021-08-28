First murder hornet nest of 2021 eradicated in Washington state

The venom from a “murder hornet,” as its name indicates, can be fatal to humans in extreme cases or mass attacks. (Elaine Thompson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Agriculture officials in Washington eradicated their first Asian Giant Hornet nest of the year near Blaine on Wednesday.

The nest had nearly 1,500 of the insects inside, with crews vacuuming 113 of the workers, and 67 other hornets in the area were caught with nets during the operation.

Asian Giant Hornets are sometimes known as “murder hornets” because they prey on other insects.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture, which posted the footage, said the hornets can “conduct mass attacks on honey bee hives, destroying the hive in a matter of hours.”

Our team eradicated the first #AsianGiantHornet nest of the year yesterday. Read about it in our press release or tune into our press conference at 11 a.m. live streaming on YouTube. https://t.co/hY2MZJVqVd #SoundOn pic.twitter.com/U2CMgN5y2C — Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) August 26, 2021