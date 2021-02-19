Federal judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Justice Sotomayor

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during the 2019 Supreme Court Fellows Program annual lecture at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in New Jersey says the lawyer who killed her son and seriously wounded her husband also had been tracking Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said FBI agents discovered the information in a locker belonging to the lawyer, Roy Den Hollander.

Hollander killed Salas’ son Daniel last summer at their home, and wounded her husband. He later committed suicide.

Salas told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that FBI agents found a gun and ammunition. “But the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a work-up on Justice Sonia Sotomayor,” Salas said.

The segment with Salas is scheduled for broadcast Sunday, but a portion of the interview aired Friday on “CBS This Morning.”

“Who knows what could have happened? But we need to understand that judges are at risk,” Salas told correspondent Bill Whitaker in the clip. “That we put ourselves in great danger every day for doing our jobs.”

Salas says she is supporting a bill that would remove personal information about judges from the Internet and upgrade home security systems for judges, according to the Washington Post.

Both the Supreme Court and the FBI declined to comment Friday.