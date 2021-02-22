Expectant dad killed by exploding gender reveal device, NY police say

LIBERTY, N.Y. — An expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded, police in New York said.

State police said 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday. Pekny was killed by the blast and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured.

Michael Pekny was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

The death is the latest in a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender reveal devices in recent years.

