Ex-police chief fired over Prude’s death to run for Congress

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary addresses members of the media during a press conference related to the ongoing protest in the city on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The former Rochester police chief who was fired over his department’s handling of last year’s suffocation death of Daniel Prude has announced that he is running for Congress.

La’Ron Singletary is seeking to unseat two-term Democrat Joe Morelle in New York’s 25th Congressional District.

Singletary was fired in September 2020 by Mayor Lovely Warren over the death of Prude.

Prude, a Black man, was suffering from a mental health crisis on March 23, 2020 when Rochester officers police placed a “spit hood” over his head and restrained him.

Body camera footage showed officers pinning him to the ground, naked on a freezing night, and putting a mesh spit mask over his head.

He died a week later after being taken off life support.

The circumstances of Prude’s death were not made public until September of 2020, six months after it happened. The body camera footage and the delay sparked protests in Rochester and beyond.

Public disagreements between Warren and Singletary highlighted the controversies brought up by the official handling of the case.