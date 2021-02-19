Dole Packaged Foods to raise minimum wage for U.S. employees to $15

Employees in 20 states are about to see a pay increase as minimum wage rates are set to increase by Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

In a recent interview, Dole Packaged Foods CEO announced that they would pay all its employees in the United States a minimum of $15 an hour.

Dole President Pier Luigi Sigismondi told CNN Business that employees would see the pay raise in “a few more weeks or months.”

Currently, Dole employs about 27,000 people globally and about 1,100 people in the U.S.

News of this comes as some urge the Biden administration to raise the federal minimum wage to $15.

Several major companies, including Amazon and Target, have already adopted it.

Walmart announced Thursday that they were raising the average salary to $15, but its starting pay would remain $11.