Puppy born with 6 legs beats the odds to survive

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A dog born with six legs is being called a “miracle” as she not only survives, but is doing well at home.

Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City shared a photo of “Skipper” over the weekend, saying she has beaten the odds after all the medical conditions stacked up against her.

The hospital said Skipper was born with one head and chest cavity, but with two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive systems, two tails, and six legs. According to the post, published research shows that Skipper may be the first six-legged dog to be born alive.

Despite those conditions, along with signs of spina bifida, Skipper’s organs “appear to be in great shape.”

The post says Skipper is “very strong” and is growing appropriately.

“All of her legs move and respond to stimulus just like a normal puppy. Its possible she may need physical therapy and assistance with mobility as she gets older,” the hospital wrote.

Neel provided free services for Skipper’s ultrasound, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with her other medical expenses.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at KSTU.