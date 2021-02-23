Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day amid COVID-19 concerns

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DAIRY QUEEN – Steelers Running Back Le’Veon Bell takes up Dairy Queen on a job interview Tuesday, Sept 12, 2017 in Pittsburgh after he jokingly applied for a DQ position via Twitter. (Ed Rieker/AP Images for Dairy Queen)

Dairy Queen usually celebrates spring by offering free cones to customers. Not this year.

In a social media post , the nationwide restaurant and ice cream chain announced they are canceling Free Cone Day 2021.

“As spring approaches, we all look forward to Free Cone Day, an event that attracts long lines at our restaurants. Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind,” reads their statement. They added they look forward to bringing the treat day back in 2022.

Dairy Queen is not alone, other restaurants have announced changes to their normal giveaways to prevent crowding and the potential spread of the coronavirus.

IHOP announced this month they are changing National Pancake Day this year, usually on Fat Tuesday. Instead of one day that leads to lines and crowding, the breakfast food chain is offering pancakes during the month of April.