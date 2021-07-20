Container of puppies thrown from Oklahoma bridge; 7 survive

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials launched an investigation after a container of puppies was found after being dropped 35 feet from a bridge in Oklahoma.

While one didn’t make it, its siblings are on the road to recovery and a better life.

The three boys and four girls who survived are now at the Bella Foundation in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

“Saturday, I got a call from a frantic gentleman,” said Jenny Elder, with The Bella Foundation. “He said that there were some puppies, eight puppies that were thrown off a bridge and he needed help. So I, of course, didn’t hesitate. I said yes, bring them in.”

Though one of the puppies didn’t survive, the others did with only minor injuries. Elder believes whoever dumped them might have been aiming for the tub to land in the river.

“Contact your local rescues, county shelters, anything, just please don’t, don’t do anything like this. It’s not right,” said Elder.

It appears the pups are about five weeks old and a mix of some of the smartest breeds.

“There’s some heeler, some Collie; I kind of see German Shepard in some them,” said Elder.

Since posting their story to social media, The Bella Foundation’s phones have been ringing off the hook with folks hoping to grow their families by four paws.

“You can’t save them all, but I’m just glad we were able to save these seven,” said Elder.

After vaccination, spaying and neutering, it will be about four more weeks until the puppies are ready for adoption.

Whoever dumped the puppies could face animal cruelty charges.