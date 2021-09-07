NEW MILFORD. Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut father has died after trying to save his 6-year-old son and another child who were having trouble swimming in a lake on Labor Day.

Twenty-six-year-old Victor Garcia, of Norwalk, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled from the waters at the Candlewood Shores beach in New Milford late Monday afternoon.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported Garcia’s son and a 10-year-old girl were brought to shore by others and were not seriously injured.

Garcia was pulled from the water by another family member.

Garcia’s cause of death was not immediately clear. The chief medical examiner’s office will be performing an autopsy.