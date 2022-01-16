Connecticut boy, 13, dies days after overdosing at school

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 13-year-old Connecticut boy who apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while in school has died, police said.

The seventh-grader from the Sports and Medical Science Academy in Hartford died Saturday.

He had been hospitalized since collapsing at school on Thursday.

Two other students at the public school were sickened after apparently being exposed to the drug. Both recovered.

The victim’s name has not been released because of his age. Police say the case remains under investigation.