Colorado artist capturing beauty of all 63 U.S. National Parks

COLORADO SPRINGS— A local artist has been capturing the beauty of all 63 U.S. National Parks in his spare time.

Kenneth Crane grew up in Colorado Springs. As a native, he’s now turning his love for the outdoors and natural beauty, into works of art.

“Growing up in Colorado Springs, I’ve just been enamored with the beauty and the landscapes,” said Crane. “With the natural beauty around me, I think that’s what really inspires me to do these posters.”

By day, he’s a designer for Kenneth Crane Illustration & Design, and by night, he’s an illustrator for Anderson Design Group, based in Nashville, TN. Crane is now collaborating with the group to work on a series illustrating all 63 national parks in the country.

From Acadia National Park in Maine, to Big Bend National Park in Texas, to Haleakalā Kula National Park in Hawaii, Crane says he’s focusing on capturing dramatic lighting for the travel posters.

Some of his inspiration for the posters have come from visiting nearly 25 national parks. He brings his camera to take pictures, and an easel to paint.

“I’ll plan out the entire trip from start to end, sunrise to sunset, and figure out where the best photographic places are,” said Crane. “I think the coolest thing I’ve learned through this series and learned through this whole endeavor is just how diverse and beautiful this country is.”

For the parks he hasn’t been to, Crane says he does hours of research online.

Crane began the illustrations in September 2019. Since then, he’s created more than 55 travel posters for Anderson Design Group, which he says has been a dream come true.

Crane has five more national parks to illustrate. He releases three every month and says he should be finished with the series in the next month.

“I’m excited to see all of them together in one big compilation so it’s been exciting,” said Crane.

Crane said the effort began after he was asked to design an invitation for a baby shower. The theme of the baby shower was national parks, so he took the idea and ran with it. That’s when he contacted Anderson Design Group to see if they would commission his work.

For more information about Anderson Design Group, or a look at Crane’s illustrations, click here.

This story was first published by Ashley Portillo at KOAA.