Chick-fil-A set to remove two items from its menu

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS — If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu, you might notice a couple things missing over the next few months as you stop in for those beloved Chick-n-Minis.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told the TODAY Show its removing multigrain bagel options and decaf coffee from its menus across the country.

If you’ve ever had its bagel sandwiches, you certainly might miss that item. But coffee without caffeine? I mean, I think we’re all good with that going away.

The company added that it plans to introduce some new items in the months to come.

“Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they’ve come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items,” read a company statement provided to TODAY.

A couple other notes: The chicken nuggets meal for kids will only be offered as a five-count option and milkshake, ice cream and coffee size options will be reduced.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?