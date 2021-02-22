Celebrate National Margarita Day with these deals at Chili’s, On the Border, and more

National Margarita Day might be a made-up holiday, but that doesn’t stop anyone from celebrating it.

Several restaurant chains around the U.S. will be offering deals on Monday, so we’ve tracked the best deals you’ll want to take advantage of.

Best-selling tequila brand Jose Cuervo is giving its fans a chance to win $8, the average cost of a margarita, if they thank Todd McCalla, who founded the holiday, which is held annually on Feb. 22.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: The restaurant chain is hosting margarita deals on Monday with $3 house margaritas, $5 Presidente, and $7 premium margaritas.

Chuy’s: At Chuy’s, the restaurant is offering $1 floaters and for $2 extra you could make any regular House or Frozen Rita a grande.

Jose Cuervo: The tequila makers are hosting a sweepstake where you can thank the inventor of National Margarita Day, Todd McCalla, by entering the #ThanksTodd Sweepstakes. All fans have to do is follow Jose Cuervo on social media and use the hashtag #ThanksTodd. The company said 200 people will receive $8 via PayPal.

Miller’s Ale House: At its locations in Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia, margarita fans can purchase a house margarita for $2.22.

On the Border: The 1800 Grande ‘Rita is $5 through Feb. 28.

Twin Peaks: At participating locations, fans can purchase a house margarita for $4 or a Peaks margarita for $6.

