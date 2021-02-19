Cause of death of late actress Cloris Leachman caused by stroke, COVID-19, reports say

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman arrives at the 2014 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The cause of death of late award-winning actress Cloris Leachman has been revealed.

According to People, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Leachman’s cause of death was a stroke. COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor as well.

The actress passed away on Jan. 27 at the age of 94.

According to Entertainment Tonight, who was the first to obtain the actress’s death certificate, found she was cremated on Feb. 7 and her daughter Dinah Englund is keeping her remains at her residence in Encinitas, California.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast