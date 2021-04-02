Calif. shooting: 9-year-old boy died in arms of wounded woman trying to save him, officials say

A 9-year-old boy killed in the mass shooting at an Orange, California business park Wednesday died in the arms of a wounded woman who was trying to save him, officials said Thursday.

The child who has not yet been identified was described as being the son of one of the victims who worked at the business, though it’s unclear who.

Calling it a “horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the little boy died as a woman who is believed to be his mother held him in the courtyard. Police said the relationship between the woman and child is still being confirmed.

Read more on the “horrific massacre” from PIX11 sister station KTLA in Los Angeles

The woman, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital where she remained Thursday in critical condition.

The pair and three other people were shot when a gunman opened fire at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Other victims killed include two women and one man who were found in different locations throughout the business complex, according to police.

The victims were not named Thursday as officials worked to notify their next of kin.

It was not a random attack, police said.

The shooter, identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez of Fullerton, knew the victims “either by business or a personal relationship,” Lt. Jennifer Amat with the Orange Police Department said during a Thursday news conference.

Read more on the “horrific massacre” from PIX11 sister station KTLA in Los Angeles

Investigators also believe Gonzalez locked the gates of the business complex with bike cable locks ahead of the shooting, which delayed officers entry into the complex, Amat said.

From behind the gate, police fired at the gunman, who was later found wounded and taken to a hospital.

The child and woman were the first victims found in the courtyard when officers gained entry into the office complex after using bolt cutters, officials said.

The suites where other victims were found were identified as the Unified Homes, a business that sells mobile homes.