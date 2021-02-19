Britain’s Prince Philip to stay in hospital through weekend

FILE – In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Philip is expected to remain in a London hospital for several more days after being admitted earlier this week in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital on Tuesday evening.

The palace said Philip’s admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and he is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week for observation and rest.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

According to The Associated Press, Philip arrived by car and walked unaided from the car and into the hospital.

He was admitted out of “an abundance of caution,” The AP reported.

Both the queen, 94, and Philip received the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.