Breaking down Biden’s potential Supreme Court nominees

National News

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The White House is expected to start meeting with potential Supreme Court candidates this week. Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his decision to step down sometime over the summer.

President Joe Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman has drawn a lot of fire from Republicans. On Friday, Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker said the nominee would be a beneficiary of Affirmative Action and would probably not get a single Republican vote.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he’ll be open minded.

CUNY constitutional law professor Natalie Gomez-Velez joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the long list of potential nominees and what the appointment means for the future of the court.

