BJ’s Wholesale CEO Lee Delaney dies unexpectedly at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Delaney, president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, has died unexpectedly. Delaney was 49.

The company said in a press release Friday that Delaney died of “presumed natural causes” on Thursday, but did not elaborate when asked for details.

Christopher Baldwin, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, issued the following statement on behalf of the Board: “We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney. Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his family, especially his wife and two children. We will honor his legacy and remember the extraordinary impact he had on so many. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Delaney joined the warehouse membership club in 2016 and was promoted to president in 2019.

Prior to that, Delaney was a partner at Boston-based global business consulting firm Bain & Co.

Delaney attended business school at Carnegie Mellon University. Chief Financial Officer Bob Eddy has been named interim CEO, effective immediately.