Biden signs bill fighting rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Thursday, aimed at combating hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“This law is going to make a difference,” Biden said.

Congress approved the legislation Tuesday, sending Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which the House passed on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise.

Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) was among the the lawmakers who stood by Biden as he signed the bill Thursday.

Meng reintroduced the bill and led efforts to pass the bill in the House.

After the House passed the bill, Meng told PIX11 News she was glad, but added it is “just one part of a long road ahead.”

Meng has spoken out about the rise in attacks of the Asian American community nationwide, particularly in New York.

